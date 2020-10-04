ARRESTS
• Emma Shirley Coy, 20, 1431 Leavenworth St., for possession of marijuana. Confined on $750 bond.
• Jason Michael Melton, 37, Manhattan, for stalking and criminal trespass. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Jacob Michael Vestweber, 24, 418 S. Manhattan Ave., for probation violation. Confined on $1,341.60 bond.
• Dakeal Javiel Franco Allen, 18, 1541 Pipher Lane, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jamie Nickole Berges, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Adika Adjimu McGill, 43, Topeka, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Andrew Martin Litke, 38, Topeka, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.