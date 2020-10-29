ARRESTS
• Anthony Juan Murphy, 55, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Toni Leigh Lowry, 39, 2705 Leslie Lane, for possession of a depressant; two counts of failure to appear; domestic battery; possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or a stimulant; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; driving while suspended and criminal damage to property. Confined on $8,000 bond.
• Jamie Nickole Berges, 30, St. George, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Darcella May Salas, 35, 730 Allen Road No. 6, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
• Kevin Michael Harbaugh, 38, Westmoreland, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Cora Jean Brown, 40, Ottawa, for DUI, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign and operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• A 64-year-old woman reported someone cashed fraudulent checks from her account, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for fraud in Manhattan at about 2:41 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $701.55. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 21-year-old man allegedly fired a gun within Manhattan city limits, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits in the 900 block of Thurston Street at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not make any arrests related to the incident.
• A 21-year-old man allegedly sodomized a 15-year-old girl, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, and kidnapping in Manhattan at about 9:59 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Juliayna Pendleton, 19, Kansas City, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 8:16 p.m. Tuesday while in the 3500 block of Pillsbury Drive.
• Hashim Mohamed, 18, 500 Moro St., for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body at about 6:54 p.m. Tuesday while at Pillsbury Drive and Deep Creek Road.