ARRESTS
• Danielle Faith Stein, 27, 1919 Daisy Court, for failure to appear. Free on $672 bond.
• Ceedrik Lee Sweatmon, 21, Wichita, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Taylor Nicole Reyes, 26, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for theft by deception and criminal trespass. Free on $259.44 bond.
• Delilah Denise Bellamy, 42, Junction City, for five counts of violation of offender registration act. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Dayton Alexander Hunter Clay, 22, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $2,500 bond.
• Curtis Rashawn Simms Jr., 21, 2560 Candle Crest Circle, for domestic battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Dirk Travis Sparks, 48, Cuba, Missouri, for fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, criminal deprivation of property, driving while suspended and reckless driving. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took a black utility landscape trailer from Grand Ol’ Trunk, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1304 Pillsbury Drive at about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,600. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.