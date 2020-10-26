ARRESTS
• Wyatt Xavier Lindsey, 19, 1224 Fremont St., Sigma Chi, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Mary Angel Rose Emanuel, 22, Lawrence, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Terry Walter Andruszczak, 42, for burglary. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Todd James McDonald, 39, 901 Thurston St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Billy B. Caudell Jr., Kansas City, Kansas, for criminal threat. Held on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A man reported someone stole money from him through a scam website.
Officers filed a report for fraud in the 900 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan at around 9:10 a.m. Friday. Officers listed a 67-year-old man and Emporia State Bank as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect used a fake website to steal money from them. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $23,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Someone stole property from a vehicle in Manhattan Friday.
Officers filed a report for burglary in the 800 block of Fossilridge Drive in Manhattan at 1:04 p.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect entered their vehicles and stole a Dell computer, luggage and ID cards. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,736.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A man threatened two people and damaged property in Manhattan Friday.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan at 11:12 p.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 53-year-old woman and 19-year-old man as the victims when it was reported a 28-year-old male suspect threatened them and damaged a door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $50.
• Someone damaged vehicles over the weekend.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan at around 1:27 a.m. Saturday. Officers listed two 20-year-old women, two 20-year-old men and a 53-year-old man as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect damaged their vehicles. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone scratched a vehicle in Aggieville Saturday.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan at 11:40 a.m. Saturday. Officers listed a 24-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect scratched his car. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole tools from the bed of a truck Saturday.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 3:32 p.m. Saturday. Officers listed a 31-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a Stabila Laser Level and a Milwaukee Hammer Drill from the bed of his truck. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of E. Cleburne Street in Manhattan at 4:58 p.m Saturday. Officers listed a 60-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his blue 2012 Toyota Tundra and black Doolittle Trailer. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $27,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Two people reported being battered Sunday
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and domestic battery in Manhattan at 12:31 a.m Sunday. Officers listed a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man as the victims when it was reported known male and female suspects injured them and damaged a phone. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Sarah Sorel, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Trenton Hodson, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Gage Cunningham, 19, Wellington, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.