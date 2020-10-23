ARRESTS
• Tucker Lee King, 25, 2215 College Ave. Unit T179, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Melissa Marie Santos, 23, 1407 Hartford Road, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 24-year-old woman reported a 25-year-old man she knows battered her and damaged walls and jewelry, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal restraint in Manhattan at about 1:16 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500.