ARRESTS
• Miranda Nicole Andrade, 22, 727 Crestwood Drive No. 11, for battery on a law enforcement officer. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Gunther Quade Tinoco, 22, 1304 N. Ninth St., for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Samantha Marie Marteney, 18, Riley, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Jon Armour, 48, 3321 Valleydale Drive, for seven counts of violation of a protection order. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Shakeem Machel Bispham, 22, Ogden, for domestic battery. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Ashley Rahquel Hatcher, 34, Russell, for probation violation. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Marquay Dreshaun Haralson, 27, 328 Northfield Road, for possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Nick Bowser Jr., 43, Ogden, for criminal trespass, possession of a stimulant, interference with a law enforcement officer and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A Manhattan man was injured after a crash in west Manhattan. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Anneberg Drive at about 4:29 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by Todd Aeverman, 39 of Manhattan, had driven into oncoming traffic and struck a 1994 Dodge Ram driven by David Shurle, 63 of Manhattan. Aeverman’s vehicle then struck a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Brandi Fink, 38 of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Aeverman to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his injuries and police issued him a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road.