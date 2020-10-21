ARRESTS
• Todd James McDonald, 39, 901 Thurston St. No. 1, for driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.
• Jordan Jamir Ragin, 27, 617 Highland Ridge Drive No. 6203, for aggravated assault. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Chauncey Elliot Lyles, 21, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $21,500 bond.
• Janelle Catherine Jager, 51, 1025 Pottawatomie Court, for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Joshua Edward Stepney, 31, 620 Kearney St. Unit B, for probation violation. Confined on $574 bond.
• Gabriel Hector Ramos III, 29, 609 Highland Ridge Drive No. 8205, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• One person was injured after their car was struck by an alleged drunk driver, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Scenic Drive and Fort Riley Boulevard at about 8:37 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Gabriel Ramos, 29, 609 Highland Ridge Drive, rear-ended a 2020 Hyundai Genesis driven by Johnny Taylor, 51, of Manhattan.
The impact caused Taylor’s vehicle rear-end a 2005 Honda Accord driven by Kern Francis, 44, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Taylor to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police arrested Ramos on one count of DUI. Ramos is free on a $1,500 bond.