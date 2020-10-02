ARRESTS
• Daniel Amos Mcfaddin, 42, Junction City, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Amber Nicole Gibson, 26, Sauk Village, Illinois, for forgery and unlawfully obtaining a prescription drug. Confined on $7,000 bond.
• Jamar M. Phillips, 21, Chicago, Illinois, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Wesley Aaron Thierolf, 29, 1915 College Heights Road No. 1, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Rebecca Lynn Reichel, 26, 701 Kearney St., for probation violation. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Delilah Jane Malone, 32, Ogden, for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Confined on $7,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 24-year-old woman allegedly took a 23-year-old man’s debit card and obtained cash, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 2100 block of Elm Lane at about 10:33 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Two people were injured after hitting a deer with their vehicle Thursday, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 7800 block of Highway 77 at about 7:48 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2013 Volkswagon Passat driven by Andrew Applegarth, 48 of Lawrence, and occupied by Emma Applegarth, 16 of Lawrence, had crashed from striking a deer.
Emergency responders took both to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of their injuries.