ARRESTS
• Patrick Joseph Arrow, 26, St. George, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Rodolfo Trinidad Encarnacion, 40, 2201 Green Ave., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Jayda Christine Teener, 21, 1900 Judson St., for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Kimberly Chin Vasquez, 25, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Emory Michael Walker, 40, Junction City, for failure to appear and possession of stimulant. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Travell Lashawn Toliver, 45, 1015 Yuma St., for possession of marijuana and violation of protection order. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• William James Sloop, 33, 1333 Overlook Drive, for failure to appear and driving while suspended. Confined on $20,750 bond.
• Chad William Russell, 41, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 261, for domestic battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim. Free on $6,000 bond.
• Lucus Andrew Weisbender, 24, 1500 Oxford Place No. 4, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Cole Douglas Zimmerman, 36, 1204 Yuma St. No. 4, for probation violation. Free on $7,500 bond.
• Liliana Zacil Burns Krysko, 21, 1517 Leavenworth St., for domestic battery, possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $3,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 36-year-old woman reported a 42-year-old man took jewelry and a Samsung Galaxy Stillo 5 phone from her, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard at about 8:09 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $2,775. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 49-year-old woman reported someone damaged her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 3100 block of Lundin Drive at about 1:14 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 29-year-old man reported someone stole a Danjo leather wallet, Danner boots, and an Xbox One from him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive at about 2:18 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $655. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 29-year-old man reported someone stole his red 2013 Dodge Dart and clothing, according to an RCDP report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 700 block of Crestwood Drive at about 6:25 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $6,100. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 61-year-old man reported a 42-year-old man and another person injured him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 800 block of Colorado Street at about 6:50 p.m. Friday. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 50-year-old man reported a 41-year-old woman took clothing and a nightstand, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1500 block of Colorado Street at about 11:25 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $1,020. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 23-year-old man reported someone displayed a weapon at him, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault near the intersection of Claflin Road and Sunset Avenue at about 7:52 a.m. Saturday. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 27-year-old man reported someone stole his PlayStation 4 and clothing, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at about 12:01 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $700. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 35-year-old woman reported someone stole her Converse shoes, wagon, landscaping and yard materials, and batteries, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1200 block of North Juliette Avenue at about 7:59 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $830. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone stole his white 2001 Mazda Miata, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Normandy Place at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $5,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 50-year-old man reported someone stole his silver 2004 Mercedes Benz VT01, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1500 block of Colorado Street at about 11:28 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 41-year-old woman reported someone made charges to her debit card, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for identity theft and criminal use of a financial card in the 1300 block of Marlatt Avenue at about 9:34 a.m.Sunday. Estimated total loss is $2,200. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Sydney Gall, 18, 1300 Old Claflin Road, for minor obtaining or purchasing alcohol at about 10:41 p.m. Friday while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawg Saloon.