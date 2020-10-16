ARRESTS
• Shana Rae Jager, 32, 1025 Pottawatomie Court, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Marian Elizabeth Wilson, 21, 1023 Laramie St. Unit A, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Dawn Evans, 21, 2505 Candle Crest Circle, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Travell Lashawn Toliver, 45, 1015 Yuma St., for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Domonic Dontrell Oden, 28, 2301 Candlewood Drive No. 10, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jarman Deon Morgan, 43, 509 S. Juliette Ave., for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Jake Eric Fechner, 42, Alta Vista, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
• Bradlee Marshal Ross, 24, Topeka, for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, and criminal threat. Confined on $25,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 20-year-old man reported someone stole clothing from a vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 3901 Bayside Way at about 6:29 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 49-year-old man reported someone stole a Graco paint sprayer, a John Deere power washer, and paint brushes, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2517 Candle Crest Circle at about 7:53 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $7,610. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole black 2013 Ford Edge and used credit cards from inside the vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 2215 College Ave. at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday, listing two 19-year-old women, a 45-year-old man, Walmart, and Credit One Bank as the victims. The vehicle was later found and returned to the owner. Estimated total loss is $4,103. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.