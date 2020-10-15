ARRESTS
• Darcella May Salas, 35, 730 Allen Road No. 6, for criminal use of a financial card and probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Destany Marie Norman Shuck, 22, Junction City, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Marcus Jerome White, 19, Wichita, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Ciara Cherelle Wooten, 32, 820 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined on $218 bond.
• Brett Francis Hogan, 33, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole three rolls of copper and a 2005 Pontiac Vibe from a 51-year-old woman and Evergy, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal trespass in the 200 block of South Seth Child Road at about 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss $3,785. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 48-year-old woman reported someone transferred money using her PayPal account, according to an RCPD report.Officers filed a report for theft and computer unlawful acts at 2517 Dipper Lane at about 10:01 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,900. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 31-year-old man allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to a 59-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2201 Kimball Ave. at about 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, also listing 1st Choice Security LLC as a victim. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim.