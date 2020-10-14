ARRESTS
• Justin Dovel Everett, 39, 6014 Tuttle Terrace, for criminal damage to property. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Tanaha Chanice Marie Dupree, 28, 1318 Yuma St., for battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,000 bond.
• Asia Chantrel Ann Channel Foster, 28, 1318 Yuma St. No. 1, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Christina Kay Allenbaugh, 30, White City, for four counts of mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person; two counts of theft of property or services; destruction or concealment of records; and attempted interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Taylor Nicole Reyes, 26, 5204 Terra Heights Drive, for giving a worthless check, criminal deprivation of property and driving while suspended. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Demarco Hudspeth Branam, 27, Junction City, for driving while suspended and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Police arrested a Topeka man Tuesday in connection with a battery incident, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers arrested Luis Alfredo Martinez, 29, on offenses of aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint and domestic battery. Police filed a report at about 12:46 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan, listing a 35-year-old woman as the victim. Martinez is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $7,000 bond.