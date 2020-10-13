ARRESTS
• Deborah Ann Young, 34, 708 N. Ninth St., for probation violation and driving while suspended. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Travell Davon Hairston, 29, 4440 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 83, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 32-year-old man reported a man he knows stole a black Samsung Galaxy Note 10 while armed, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at 9566 S. Collins Lane at about 12:40 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim.
• A 21-year-old woman reported someone took her Canon Rebel camera with camera lenses, cell phone lenses and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 517 Vattier St. at about 4:53 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $525. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 34-year-old woman reported someone took a Murray weed eater, a leaf blower, and an 18 inch Pollen chainsaw, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 521 Vattier St. at about 6:50 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $520. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Kyle Summers, 22, 1221 N. 10th St., for possession of an open container in public at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday while at North 10th Street and Kearney Street.