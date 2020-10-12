ARRESTS
• Alexander Michael Alley, 27, 912 Garden Way No. 10, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Corneal Arnez Johnson, 31, Manhattan, for violation of protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Itzel Unsworth, 52, 4523 Lamonte Drive, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Montrell Dshone Vassar, 19, 624 Bluemont Ave., for battery. Confined on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 27-year-old woman reported someone stole her red 2019 Jeep Compass, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 717 Highland Ridge Drive at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $22,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Two motorcyclists were injured after crashing into each other, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the 900 block of South Manhattan Ave. at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by David Maldonado, 39, of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2018 black Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Dennis Ramos, 42, of Manhattan. Emergency responders took Maldonado and Ramos to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
• An 18-year-old man reported someone took his red 2014 Ford Focus, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1103 Thurston St. at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $6,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 22-year-old man allegedly stole a 27-year-old woman’s wallet and used credit cards in Ogden and Manhattan, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of South Elm Street in Ogden at about 8:57 a.m. Sunday, also listing Short Stop and Community First National Bank as victims. Estimated total loss is $1,295. Police refused to identify the victim.
• An unknown man committed aggravated indecent liberties with a 7-year-old girl, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report in Manhattan at about 12:58 p.m. Sunday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 24-year-old woman reported someone stole her Microsoft Surface, a Nintendo Switch, and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 1627 Laramie St. at about 6:32 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,780. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.