ARRESTS
• Nesa Marie Simms, 25, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Michaela Christina Jones, 31, 1019 Yuma St. No. 1, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Theresa Lakeisha Cleveland, 27, 1019 Yuma St. No. 1, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Dawson Jacob Tajchman, 16, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free with no bond listed.
• Jayden Antheny Valasco, 15, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free with no bond listed.
• Marc Anthony Oliver, 15, Manhattan, for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and possession of marijuana. Free with no bond listed.
• Derrick David Lashawn Smith, 20, 2919 Brookville Drive, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Todd James McDonald, 39, 901 Thurston St. No. 1, for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Anthony Kenneth Johnson, 35, Junction City, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined without bond.
• Caitlyn Emily Roepke, 30, Hutchinson, for interference with a law enforcement officer and driving while suspended. Free on $500 bond.
• Ryan Timothy Inglett, 34, Topeka, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Basile Jasper Risher, 38, Topeka, for theft of property or services. Not confined at Riley County Jail; no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole quarters from laundry machines at Heritage Ridge Apartments, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Heritage Court at about 11:22 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $2,500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 57-year-old man reported a woman he knows threatened to harm him with two hammers, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic assault and criminal damage to property in Ogden at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• One person was injured after a crash in Manhattan Wednesday, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash near the 3400 block of Casement Road at about 8:47 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa Dalton, 31 of Manhattan, had driven off the side of the road. Emergency responders took Dalton to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.