ARRESTS
• Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 297, for probation violation. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Brandon James Rader, 19, 500 Sunset Ave., for DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Released on $750 bond.
• Brewster Lee Jones, 35, 3981 Zeandale Road, for criminal trespass. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Jonathan Masters Stanton, 36, 3000 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 309 for failure to appear. Held on $1,920 bond.
• Shannon Lavar Bryant Sr., 43, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for five counts of failure to appear. Held on $550,000 bond.
• Travis Scott Layne, 32, 1204 Colorado St., for failure to appear. Released on $250 bond.
• Karl Ray Drown, 23, 717 Ratone St., for assault and battery. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Terrell Bernard Brooks, 30, Wichita, for forgery, identity theft, aggravated false impersonation, interference with a law enforcement officer and driving while suspended. Released on $5,000 bond.
• Cheryl Denise Olds, 52, Fort Riley, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Travell Lashawn Toliver, 45, 1015 Yuma St., failure to appear. Held on $4,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Austin Arensdorf, 19, Pratt, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Daniel Mies, 20, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole a car on Friday morning.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Beechwood Terrace in Manhattan at 7:18 a.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 34-year-old man as the victim when it was reported his blue 2013 Toyota Yaris was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $5,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
•A Wamego woman was injured in a car crash on Friday.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Claflin Road and College Avenue in Manhattan at 7:56 a.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Savannah Sunderman, 21, of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Jennifer Leonard, 51, of Wamego. Leonard was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. Sunderman was issued a citation for inattentive driving.
• Someone stole lawn tools from a maintenance shed Friday morning.
Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1500 block of College Avenue in Manhattan at 9:51 a.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 35-year-old man and Prime Place as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect stole Stihl 192 and 290 chainsaws, a Stihl HS 46CE hedge trimmer, Stihl SH56CE and BG56CE blowers, and a Black and Decker chainsaw from a maintenance shed. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 500 block of McCall Road in Manhattan at 9:56 a.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 56-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a known 54-year-old man suspect threatened him.
• Someone stole items from a car at Manhattan Town Center Friday.
Officers filed a report for burglary in the 200 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 10:01 p.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 42-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into their vehicle and stole a gray Swiss tech backpack, a rose gold HP laptop, textbooks, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $912. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a car in Manhattan Saturday.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 200 block of Hackberry Avenue in Manhattan at 6:35 a.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 40-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a known 21-year-old man suspect stole his silver 2011 Dodge Ram 2500. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $25,000. Chance Kurzweil, 21, of Manhattan was arrested for theft. Kurzweil was issued a total bond of $3,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 400 block of N. Fourth Street in Manhattan at 9:42 a.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 25-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole a lime green stethoscope. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone attempted to break into a vehicle on Saturday afternoon.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and attempted burglary in the 500 block of Winged Foot Way in Manhattan at 1:33 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 28-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect attempted to break into her vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property near the intersection of N. Ninth Street and Humboldt Street in Manhattan at 11:23 p.m. on Sunday. Officers listed a 32-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.