ARRESTS
• Melvin LaShawn Toliver, 36, 1015 Yuma St., for battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Samantha Jo Archer, 32, 1704 Fair Lane No. 21, for failure to appear. Held on $6,000 bond.
• Lesai Thomas Lohe, 18, Topeka, for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
• Colton DeWayne Tyler Gardiner, 29, 3020 Claflin Road, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Sasha Deanna Dillard, 29, 501 Stone Drive No. 1109, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Quinten Alan Garner, 21, 1318 Yuma St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• David Robert Palencia, 28, 715 N. Fourth St., for sexual exploitation of a child. Held on $25,000 bond.
• Teea Ashley Danette Jamison, 31, Junction City, for violation of offender registration act and perjury. Released with no bond listed.
• John Lee Doherty, 56, Salina, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Brian Charles Kooyman, 47, Olathe, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Patrick Charles Kooyman, 19, 513 Sunset Ave., for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Linda Lorraine James, 53, 1401 College Ave. No. B105, for criminal trespass. Held on $1,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Madelyn Harbison, 19, Lawrence, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1500 block of Poyntz Avenue.
• Matthew Delaney, 19, Hays, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawgs Saloon.
• Blake Herrman, 19, LaCrosse, for possessor consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawgs Saloon.
INCIDENTS
• An unknown person stole a vehicle Friday night in Manhattan.
A 43-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard someone stole the male victim’s white 2000 Ford F-150 truck then later hit the female victim’s car in the area of Fremont Street and N. Juliette Avenue and left the scene of the crash. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 9:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hunter Drive in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 72-year-old male. No foul play is suspected at this time.
• Several people were injured in an a crash on Sunday.
Officers responded to an injury crash at 12:01 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Marlatt Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 1999 Toyota Corolla driven by Brandon Cook, 20, of Manhattan was driving eastbound and had attempted to turn northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard from Marlatt Avenue, failing to yield for a westbound 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Jamie Ramirez, 38, of Manhattan causing Ramirez to hit Cook. Ramirez and three passengers of his car, 13- and 33-year-old females and a 14-year-old boy, were transported to Via Christi for treatment of neck pain. Cook was issued a citation for failure to yield.