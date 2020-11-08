ARRESTS
• Steven James Simonson, 26, 315 Hackberry Ave., for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, No. 297, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
• Jacob Peter Gilbertson, 23, Wichita, for failure to appear. Free on $500 bond.
• Wendell Lilton Parrish, 37, 722 Thurston St., No. 2, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Kevin Michael Harbaugh, 38, Westmoreland, for failure to appear. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Patrick Joseph Arrow, 26, St. George, for possession of paraphernalia and possesion of stimulant. Free on $4,000 bond.
• Dexter Lee Curry Jr., 42, Junction City, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.