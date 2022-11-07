ARRESTS

  • Christopher Jamal Bradford, 21, 525 N Manhattan Ave. No. 13, for driving while suspended and no vehicle liability insurance. Released on $750 bond.
  • Melanie Sarita Garner, 53, 431 Moro St. No. 2 for probation violation. Released on $316.99 bond.
  • Ananie Lakierra Morris, 16, 2717 Donnas Way, for disorderly conduct. Released, no bond posted.
  • Rodrigo Rafael Espana Alvarado, 26, 2120 Westchester Drive No. 1, for DUI. Released on #750 bond.
  • Jason John Hogaboom, 45, Vergennes, Vermont, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $500 bond.
  • Brooke Elizabeth Balderson, 44, 210 N Evergreen Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Angela Marie Winstead, 49, Colleyville, Texas, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
  • Cameron Francis Fisher, 30, 1367 Flint Hills Place, for domestic battery. Held on $3,000 bond.
  • Kelli Jo Marie Savaloja, 39, Wamego, for theft of property and criminal use of a financial card. Released on $2,500 bond.
  • Frances Isabell Jamison, 50, Concordia, for possession of opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $3,000 bond.