Christopher Jamal Bradford, 21, 525 N Manhattan Ave. No. 13, for driving while suspended and no vehicle liability insurance. Released on $750 bond.
Melanie Sarita Garner, 53, 431 Moro St. No. 2 for probation violation. Released on $316.99 bond.
Ananie Lakierra Morris, 16, 2717 Donnas Way, for disorderly conduct. Released, no bond posted.
Rodrigo Rafael Espana Alvarado, 26, 2120 Westchester Drive No. 1, for DUI. Released on #750 bond.
Jason John Hogaboom, 45, Vergennes, Vermont, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $500 bond.
Brooke Elizabeth Balderson, 44, 210 N Evergreen Ave., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Angela Marie Winstead, 49, Colleyville, Texas, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
Cameron Francis Fisher, 30, 1367 Flint Hills Place, for domestic battery. Held on $3,000 bond.
Kelli Jo Marie Savaloja, 39, Wamego, for theft of property and criminal use of a financial card. Released on $2,500 bond.
Frances Isabell Jamison, 50, Concordia, for possession of opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer. Held on $3,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Gavin Shoup, 18, Hays, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N Juliette Avenue and Kearney Street
Jayden Timmesch, 20, Bel Aire, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at Tubby’s Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.
David Thiel, 19, Wichita, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N Manhattan Avenue and Anderson Avenue.
INCIDENTS
Officers
filed a report for theft at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan. McCullough Development reported a silver two-axel, enclosed trailer was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 8 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Rd. A 43-year-old man reported a 54-year-old man used his 2020 Dodge Ram to hit the victim’s 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser that was parked on the side of the road following an argument between the two. Officers then filed a report for arson on November 5, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m. in the 3800 block of W. 69th Ave. after responding to a report of the Dodge Ram that hit the victim’s car was on fire. Riley County Fire District #1 responded as well to extinguish the fire. These cases remain under investigation.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 9:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cavalry and Welsh Roads near Riley. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, drove through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh and went into the ditch. Bryant was transported to Via Christi for treatment of neck and back pain, and was later released.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property, burglary, and violation of a protection order at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan. A 40-year-old woman reported a 30-year-old man broke into her home and stole miscellaneous electronics and jewelry. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximate