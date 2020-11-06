ARRESTS
• Tyler Scott Boland, 21, Abilene, for two counts for failure to appear. Confined on $16,000 bond.
• Jamison Alan Yoxall, 22, 2215 College Ave. Unit C110, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jdonte Terrell Jesse Richardson, 20, 133 E. Butterfield Road, for aggravated burglary. Free on $10,000 bond.
• James Andrew Moore II, 28, Manhattan, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Confined on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 44-year-old man reported someone broke into his storage unit and stole two Samsung televisions, a blue Cannondale bicycle. a microwave, and a green Shop-Vac vacuum, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 2749 Eureka Terrace at about 12:39 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $2,270. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.