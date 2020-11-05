ARRESTS
• Brett Francis Hogan, 33, Blue Rapids, for failure to appear. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Octavious Andrew Brown, 22, 43 Waterway Place, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Everett Bryan Summers, 59, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Free on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 52-year-old man reported someone stole a white enclosed trailer with tools inside, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Waxwing Drive at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $27,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 21-year-old man reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a Vortex Diamondback HD binoculars and a Milwaukee impact driver, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Drive at about 7:53 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 27-year-old man reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a Makita impact driver and hammer drill, a Kline tool belt, three Dewalt tool bags and tool boxes, and other miscellaneous hand tools, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 700 block of Highland Ridge Drive at about 8:56 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man reported someone had broken into vehicles over the course of two weeks and stole a Nuvio Executive child car seat, a black second generation Apple iPad, radios, gas, and cash, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 4600 block of Skyway Drive at about 2:03 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,250. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man reported someone broke into a vehicle and stole a laptop and other miscellaneous items, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2200 block of Woodridge Drive at about 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, also listing Junction City High School as a victim. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• One person was injured after a crash near the intersection of Gary Avenue and Candlewood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at about 3:58 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Stephanie Morris, 37 of Manhattan, had driven off the road into the ditch. Emergency responders took Morris to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
• A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man reported that another 20-year-old man allegedly entered a residence and stole a black Benelli Vamero pump action 12-gauge shotgun and a Crossman .177 pump action pellet gun, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 600 block of Bertrand Street at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $1,400. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A man allegedly stole a Dyson Vacuum, Beats headphones and a Samsung a11 cell phone from Target, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Commons Place at about 5:02 p.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $924. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a 4-year-old boy’s green 1991 Toyota 4-Runner, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Vattier Street at about 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $2,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 28-year-old man allegedly damaged vehicles and threatened a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and criminal threat in the 400 block of Waterway Place at about 7:59 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $3,225. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A 26-year-old man reported someone stole his orange 2006 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle, according to RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at about 10:23 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $3,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man reported that a man they didn’t know fired a weapon at their 2020 Dodge Ram, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Fort Riley Boulevard at about 2:14 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.