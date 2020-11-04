ARRESTS
• Lauren Marie Lasky, Topeka, for criminal use of a financial card. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Someone stole Husqvarna 395XP, 390XP, Stihl MS261C, and MS462C chainsaws from Hummel Tree Service work trucks, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for burglary in the 600 block of Pottawatomie Avenue at about 8:02 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $4,120. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 22-year-old man reported someone broke into his truck, stole a Plano Fish and Tackle backpack, fishing items, hats, and prescription pills and damaged the vehicle’s interior, according to an RCPD report.
Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 1300 Marlatt Ave. at about 10:57 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $664. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.