ARRESTS
• Brittney Louise Kuster, 33, Junction City, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Simone Angelique Sayles, 1117 Yuma St., for stalking. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Kaden Crawley Henry, 14, 730 Allen Road No. 76, for battery of a law enforcement officer, battery, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released with no bond listed.
• Charmaine Dawn Cardwell, 31, 4810 Skyway Drive No. 2, for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Lucas Robert Woods, 29, 510 Rio Hondo Way No. 308, for criminal damage to property. Released on $1,000 bond.
• Jalisa Deloris Carson, 32, 405 N. 10th St. No. 4, for failure to appear, two counts of probation violation and violating the offender registration act. Held on $40,000 bond.
• Michael Salvador Gamboa, 37, 730 Allen Road No. 74, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan at 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers listed Purple Wave Auction as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect used a fraudulent payment to purchase a vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,035. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
• Officers filed a report for theft in 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan at 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his gold Citizen Watch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $500.. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan at 8:52 a.m. on Friday. Officers listed a 47-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole a white Doolittle trailer with a Dewalt miter saw, table saw, skill saw, impact kit, laser level, nail gun, and air compressor, air hoses, wire extension cords, and a ladder inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $9,900. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan at 10:40 a.m. Friday. Officers listed a 31-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and stole Gucci Bee aviator sunglasses, cash, clothing, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Road in Manhattan at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Officers listed Menards as the victim when it was reported a 22-year-old man and another unknown male suspect stole a Feit electric doorbell and Wi-Fi equipment, a Swann camera, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $599. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Pebblebrook Circle in Manhattan at 5:32 p.m. Friday. Officers listed a 26-year-old man as the victim when it was reported 27- and 35-year-old male suspects broke into a vehicle and stole a Taurus 9 mm pistol, a guitar, miscellaneous music items, and other miscellaneous items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $5,300. Randall Cluff, 35, of Manhattan was arrested on Sunday on the offenses of possession of stolen property, making false information, and theft by deception. Cluff was issued a total bond of $5,000. Cluff posted bond and is no longer confined at the Riley County Jail.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of financial card and theft in the 300 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan at 12:20 a.m. Saturday. Officers listed Credit Union of America, Walgreens, and Chase Bank as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect used stolen financial cards to make purchases. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $940. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of financial card and theft in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan at 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers listed Credit Union of America and Reed & Elliot Jewelers as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect used stolen financial cards to purchase a gold Figaro style necklace. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,558. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, and interference with a law enforcement officer in the 700 block of Allen Road in Manhattan at 9:52 a.m. on Saturday. Officers listed 16-, 29-, 32-, and 46-year-old men and a 45-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 14-year-old male suspect battered individuals, damaged property in a home, and resisted law enforcement officers. Kaden Henry, 14, of Manhattan was arrested on the offenses of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, criminal damage to property, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Henry was transported to the Geary County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 800 block of Osage Street in Manhattan at 12:09 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed a 58-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into his vehicle and stole Milwaukee nut drivers, drills, lithium batteries, and tool bags. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $970. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and domestic battery in Manhattan at 12:47 a.m. on Monday. Officers listed a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman known to them as the suspects damaged a painting, plant pots, and a Ring camera. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $850.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Alto Johns, 49, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 200 block of N. Fifth Street.