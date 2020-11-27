ARRESTS
• Rolfi Roman Barrera, 39, 730 Allen Road No. 67, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Billy B. Caudell Jr., 64, Kansas City, Kansas, for stalking. Held on $2,000 bond.
• Inez Maria Devin, 45, 730 Allen Road No. 44, for three counts of theft. Released on $15,000 bond.
• Ashley Marie Hutchinson, 31, 1530 McCain Lane No. 2, for possession of opiate, narcotic or certain stimulants. Released on $5,000 bond.
• David Darwin Dortch, 59, 3001 Tuttle Creek Blvd. No. 7, for theft, two counts of making false information and two counts of theft by deception. Released on $3,000 bond.
• Avery Michael Chaney, 24, Wellington, for probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
• Kryshala Michelle Kirby, 30, Wamego, for theft. Released with no bond listed.