ARRESTS
• Matthew Ryan Muse, 42, homeless, for probation violation, violation of a protection order, burglary, attempted criminal trespass, and stalking. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Josh Ange Mette, 22, 1430 Watson Place No. H16, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Place in Manhattan at 8:38 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers listed a 62-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered her vehicle and stole a blue Graco car seat, a pink and blue scooter, a pink bicycle, and miscellaneous hand tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.