ARRESTS
• Bradley Dean Smith Jr., 21, St. George, for probation violation. Held with no bond listed.
• Leilani Alize Johnson, 19, 600 S. Eighth St., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Liandro Cristian Soto Jiminez, 18, 2431 Greenbriar Drive E, for failure to appear. Released on $200 bond.
• Kala Bernadett Auchard, 26, Topeka, for uniform criminal extradition act. Held with no bond listed.
• Sarah Lucille Way, 34, 624 Bluemont Ave. No. 3, for theft. Held on $1,500 bond.
• Devin John Wagner, 21, Shawnee, for DUI and driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
• Kenneth Durell Dotson, 38, 1015 Moro St. No. 4, for two counts of stalking, two counts of violation of a protection order and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held with no bond listed.
• Jordan Armon Fisher Bell, 14, Ogden, for criminal damage to property. Released with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Jeron Poteete, 19, Topeka, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawgs Saloon.
INCIDENTS
• Someone damaged turf at Anneberg Park Friday morning.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Anneberg Circle in Manhattan. Officers listed City of Manhattan Parks and Rec as the victim when it was reported someone drove on a soccer field and intentionally spun their tires causing damage to the turf. The suspect also struck and destroyed a soccer goal. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• A girl reported being raped Friday.
Officers filed a report for rape at 11:59 a.m. Friday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 15-year-old girl as the victim and a 17-year-old boy known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
• A boy reported an attempted robbery at Manhattan High School Friday.
Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated robbery at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 15-year-old boy as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old boys hit him and attempted to take his property while in a bathroom at Manhattan High School.
• Officers responded to the report of a medical call at 11:57 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of W. Graham Street in Leonardville. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 71-year-old man. No foul play is suspected at this time.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 31-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect pointed a gun at him. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A Manhattan man was injured while driving a motorcycle Sunday.
Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 3:22 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Anderson Avenue in Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Isaac Espurvoa, 38, of Manhattan had hit the median of Anderson Avenue while traveling westbound, then crossed both westbound lanes and hit the outside curb. Espurvoa was transported to Via Christi by EMS then later life-flighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of major head injuries.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 11:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place in Manhattan. Officers listed a 30-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 20-year-old male suspect threatened him with a gun. Carlos Luis Serrano, 20, of Fort Riley was arrested in connection for aggravated assault. Serrano was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• A man reported someone had stolen his car Monday.
Officers filed a report for theft at 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Richards Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 22-year-old woman stole his white 2009 Ford Fusion. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.