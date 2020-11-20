ARRESTS
• Taylor Tyree Pointer, 24, 2115 Elm Lane Unit B, for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Damarkaus Joe Newman, 34, 810 Fremont St. No. 2, for DUI, theft of property or services and driving while suspended. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Jacob Jeremy Mendenhall, 42, 2148 Patricia Place, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Nathan Beyer, 50, 500 Moro St., for failure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Toni Leigh Lowry, 39, 2705 Leslie Lane, for theft of property or services. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Collin Alexander Wood, 27, 1209 Overlook Drive, for theft of property or services and violation of offender registration act. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Andrew Lee Smith, 42, St. George, for making false information. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Jeremy Ray Jones, 38, 820 Colorado St. No. 3, for four counts of failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
• Nathan Beyer, 50, 500 Moro St., for failure to appear. Free on $35 bond.
• Jessica Marie Haman, 37, 212 S. Fifth St., for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body and distribution of certain stimulants. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 66-year-old woman reported someone stole her blue 2010 Mazda Tribute, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Flint Hills Place at about 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. Police later recovered the vehicle in Topeka. Estimated total loss is $2,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 46-year-old man allegedly sodomized a 21-year-old woman, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan at about 9:06 a.m. Wednesday. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• A 29-year-old man reported someone stole his green Kona Dew Commuter bicycle, cable lock, and luggage bags, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of North Manhattan Avenue in Riley at about 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $785. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 41-year-old woman reported a 50-year-old man damaged her Louis Vuitton purse, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $4,000.
• A man allegedly threw a bottle through a window at Comfort Suites, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Hostetler Drive at about 10:24 p.m. Wednesday. Estimated total loss is $750. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Someone stole a white 2019 Ford E55 from Oladipo Dealership & U-Haul, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of North Third Street at about 5:13 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle was later found in the 400 block of East Poyntz Avenue. Estimated total loss is $10,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 39-year-old woman reported someone stole her blue 2008 Chevrolet Impala, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. at about 6:33 a.m. Thursday. Estimated total loss is $2,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.