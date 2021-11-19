ARRESTS
- Christopher Anderson Butler, 23, 612 Pierre St., for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Lino Rueda Holguin Jr, 42, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $208 bond.
- Robert Shannon Collins Jr, 48, 2215 College Ave. No. O358, for uniform criminal extradition act. Confined, no bond listed.
- Tyrell Joseph Brown, 36, homeless, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
- Malone Peter Ochanda, 30, 2937 Dimrill Stair, for use communication facility in the commission of a felony drug violation, failure to appear, and distribution of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school. Confined on $23,000 bond.
- Caitlyn Anne Sells, 36, 2217 Prairie Glen Place, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
- Josh Ange Mette, 23, 2215 College Ave, for driving while suspended. Released on $750 bond.
- Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 23, 416 S. 4th St., for criminal trespass, interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $750 bond.
- Jesse Jack Rogers, 38, homeless, for possession of opiate. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Jeremy Michael Spaur, 37, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 54, for two counts of probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $8,150 bond.
- Jorge Luis Rosario, 25, homeless, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $1,193 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan. A 69-year-old man reported a 31-year-old man sold him a fake Rolex watch. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. Oak St. in Ogden. A 65-year-old woman reported an unknown person entered her unlocked car and stole two Apple iPhones. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan. A 55-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his yellow 1970 BSA 441 motorcycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan. A 62-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his storage unit and stole a Stihl chop saw and chainsaw, a Pioneer chop saw, a wood splitter, and nine BB/pellet guns. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $6,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 10:31 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported a 19-year-old man known to her raped her. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.