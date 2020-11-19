ARRESTS
• Alyssa Cheyanne Smith, 19, 1521 Oxford Place No. 21, for criminal deprivation of property. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Jason Michael Melton, 37, 714 Humboldt St. No. 6, for failure to appear. Free on $750 bond.
• Jacob Michael Vestweber, 24, 418 S. Manhattan Ave., for aggravated battery. Confined on $5,000 bond.
• Daniel Gene Dvorak, 35, Salina, for probation violation. Confined on $20,000 bond.
• Jacqueline Kay Murrell, 66, 1415 Flint Hills Place No. 1102, for two counts of failure to appear. Free on $540 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A Westmoreland man was arrested for having a stolen vehicle and guns, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Seth Nathaniel Lightfoot, 26, of rural Westmoreland on possession of stolen property. Officials located a stolen vehicle from Shawnee County at a residence in the 14000 block of Clear Creek Road on Nov. 10. Detectives later executed a search warrant on the stolen vehicle and found multiple firearms that had been reported stolen from a residential burglary in Wamego. Lightfoot was arrested in connection to the incidents and confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
• Someone stole two catalytic converters from two Frito Lay delivery trucks in Manhattan, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 8900 block of Green Valley Road on Nov. 9. Investigators identified a light-colored four-door passenger vehicle in the area around the time of the incident. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the incident call Capt. Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip online using its Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.