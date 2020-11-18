ARRESTS
• Janis Trenay Rice, 28, Fort Riley, for probation violation and failure to appear. Free on $4,500 bond.
• Veron Mack Davis, 21, 1817 Elaine Drive, for probation violation. Free on $750 bond.
• Philomena Rose Sulzen, 32, 4201 Spook Rock Way No. 206, for probation violation. Free on $200 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Police arrested a Junction City man after a vehicle was reported stolen in Manhattan, according to a Riley County Police Department report. A 66-year-old man told police that a 35-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman rented a red 2015 Toyota Corolla from him and did not return it. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. at about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday. That same day, officials informed Riley County police that the vehicle had been recovered in Guilford County, North Carolina, and Anthony Keeneth Johnson, 35, was arrested in connection with the incident on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of controlled substances. Estimated total loss is $10,000.