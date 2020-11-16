ARRESTS
• Lane Alexander Morse, 19, Council Grove, for criminal trespass. Confined on $500 bond.
• James Robert Watkins Jr., 39, 3304 Woods Drive, for criminal threat and harassment by telecom device. Released on $6,000 bond.
• Jonathan Gene Chambers, 36, homeless, for burglary. Confined on $5,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Emma Shellenberger, 19, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 1210 Moro St., O’Malley’s Alley.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of McCall Road in Manhattan at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Officers listed Menards as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects stole a Swann camera, Mastercraft hand tools, a Chamberlain garage door opener, Masterforce hand tools, and other miscellaneous items.
The total loss associated with this case is $761. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of N. Ninth St. in Manhattan at 1:53 p.m. on Satuday. Officers listed 29- and 59-year-old men as the victims when it was reported a 39-year-old male suspect damaged a vehicle and door frame. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $600.
• A 32-year-old female suspect stole from several Manhattan business on Saturday.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed Best Buy as the victim when it was reported the woman stole a blue JBL Flip 5 speaker. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $90.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed Dillards as the victim when it was reported the woman stole Dolce & Gabbana perfume. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $98.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed Victoria’s Secret as the victim when it was reported the woman stole miscellaneous clothing items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $709.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed Hibbett Sports as the victim when it was reported the woman stole miscellaneous clothing items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $320.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed JCPenney as the victim when it was reported the woman stole Nike clothing items and jewelry. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $609.
Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers listed Ulta Beauty as the victim when it was reported the woman stole miscellaneous makeup items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $418.
• Officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday. Officers listed Manko Window Systems, Capital One Bank, Best Buy, UMB Bank, and a 64-year-old woman as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect and an unknown female suspect stole her wallet and made fraudulent charges with her financial cards. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $6,600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.