ARRESTS
• Narianna Dachelle Williams, 22, Ogden, for endangering a child and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Shannon Lee Decker, 44, Wakefield, for three counts of probation violation. Confined on $6,553 bond.
• William Charles Haman, 32, 212 S. Fifth St. Unit A, for theft of property or services; distribution or possession with intent to distribute heroin or certain stimulants; distribution of marijuana; driving while suspended; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and three counts of failure to appear. Confined with no bond listed.
• Jessica Marie Haman, 37, 212 S. Fifth St., for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Christopher Anderson Butler, 21, 612 Pierre St. Unit A, for probation violation. Confined without bond.