ARRESTS
• Stratton Jameson Stamp, 21, Wichita, for disorderly conduct and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $500 bond.
• Spencer Brooks Kennedy, 21, 1122 Bluemont Ave. No. 209, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Calvon Keonta Brandley, 24, Junction City, for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Gabriel Christian Seim, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 333, for failure to appear. Confined on $50,000 bond.
• Thomas Lee Roman, 29, 730 Allen Road No. 30, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Carlos Ivan Rudales, 48, 915 N. Eighth St., for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $4,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A Nebraska man was injured after a rollover crash near Manhattan, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash near mile marker 318 on Interstate 70 at about 5:58 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by David Bolz, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, had rolled into the ditch. Emergency responders took Bolz to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of his injuries.