ARRESTS
• Christopher Anderson Butler, 21, 612 Pierre St. Unit A, for five counts of failure to appear. Confined on $14,000 bond.
• Brandon Allen Schuler, 36, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $5,750 bond.
• Emily Frances Klabough, 22, 1508 Oxford Place No. 22, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Christopher Brian Bolen Jr., 22, 2750 Moehlman Road No. 6, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A Manhattan woman was injured in a crash while allegedly driving under the influence, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 500 block of South Scenic Drive at about 7:24 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2007 Chevrolet driven by Margarita Claudio, 41, had left the roadway and rolled down a ravine. Emergency responders took Claudio to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of her minor injuries. Police arrested Claudio on the offense of driving while under the influence. Claudio is free on a $2,000 bond.
• A Fort Riley man was injured after his motorcycle crashed, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2000 block of Marlatt Avenue at about 3:13 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Vasil Saunders Jr., 20, had lost control and he had laid the motorcycle down. Emergency responders took Saunders to Ascension Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.
• A Junction City man was injured after his motorcycle crashed, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 4300 block of Fort Riley Boulevard at about 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2018 Kawasaki Ninji motorcycle driven by Bobby Forbes, 29, had lost control and he had laid the motorcycle down. Emergency responders took Forbes to Irwin Army Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
• A 38-year-old man reported someone stole his SUNL 4-Wheeler, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and criminal trespass at 33 Waterway Place at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday. Police later recovered the vehicle in the 2200 block of Northview Drive. Estimated total loss was $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.