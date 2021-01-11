INCIDENTS
• A 27-year-old woman reported someone stole her white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft at 4115 Spook Rock Way at about 11:22 a.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $28,000. The Kansas Highway Patrol later located the vehicle in Geary County at about 2:30 p.m. Friday and returned it. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 21-year-old man reported someone damaged a door and discharged a firearm, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 2100 block of Prairie Glen Place at about 12:52 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $150. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 28-year-old male man confined in the Riley County Jail allegedly damaged a phone kiosk, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1001 S. Seth Child Road at about 10:23 a.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500.
• A Clay Center man was injured after a Saturday night crash near Wakefield in Clay County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report. Loretta Jackson, 83, of Junction City was driving south on Kansas Highway 15, about five miles west of Wakefield, in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country when she tried to make a left turn at about 10:37 p.m. Saturday. The report said Jackson failed to yield the right of way to 63-year-old Vernon McGee’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling north on the highway. The cars collided, causing McGee’s vehicle to overturn and rest in the east shoulder. Emergency responders took McGee to Clay Center Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Officials evaluated Jackson, who complained of some pain, on scene but did not take her to the hospital. According to the report, Jackson had been wearing a seat belt and McGee had not.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Erin Murphy, 37, 3219 State St., for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at about 7:26 p.m. Saturday while at State Street and Village Drive.
• Tomas Barrera, 19, 1305 Nicholas St., for possession of marijuana at about 11:35 a.m. Saturday while at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Kimball Avenue.