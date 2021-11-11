Police report for Nov. 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARRESTSMalcolm Theodore Wooten, 28, 715 Yuma St., for violating offender registration act and perjury. Confined on $50,000 bond.Mark Eugene Fields, 33, 300 N. 5th St. No. 5A, for failure to appear and unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Released on $75,000 bond.Mary Lynn Haymond, 25, 817 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News K-State volleyball falls in 4 sets at Iowa State 'Separate but equal’ Plessy pardon decision goes to governor Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions K-State women's basketball notebook | Mittie signs four in 2022 class Manhattan and Lawrence to rekindle old rivalry in sectional matchup K-State student hit by car while walking on campus Church news for Nov. 11, 2021 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Football, Buttons and Bows, Wrap It Up and more Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar ThompsonKansas State kicker Taiten Winkel leaves program after suffering injuryNo answer: Manhattan residents say trash company is incommunicadoK-State's Chris Klieman on midseason firings: 'It's telling our players it's OK to bail and quit'K-State student hit by car while walking on campusI WONDER | Are K-State researchers purposely infecting puppies to study tick-borne diseases?K-State commit breaks state receiving recordTwo more Riley County residents die after testing positive for COVIDChris Pratt weathers another Twitter lashing after lovey-dovey wife post backfiresLinnetta Hill Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Alumni Records Assistant: Full-time Student Services Join Us at KS Bulletin