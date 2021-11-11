ARRESTS

  • Malcolm Theodore Wooten, 28, 715 Yuma St., for violating offender registration act and perjury. Confined on $50,000 bond.
  • Mark Eugene Fields, 33, 300 N. 5th St. No. 5A, for failure to appear and unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Released on $75,000 bond.
  • Mary Lynn Haymond, 25, 817 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.