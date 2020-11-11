ARRESTS
• Shannon Lavar Bryant Sr., 43, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for violation of offender registration act. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Jason Meyer Smith, 45, Salina, for two counts of probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Isiah Paul Savaloja, 39, Wamego, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 19-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman reported someone broke a window on their car and stole a black and tan Kate Spade zipped wallet, and cash, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Bertrand Street at about 7:58 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $712. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 58-year-old man reported someone stole multiple decorative eggs, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 3900 block of Westbank Court at about 12:09 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $900. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 41-year-old man reported someone stole his blue and grey 2007 Harley Davidson Sportster 833cc Motorcycle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of Augusta Way at about 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $4,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.