ARRESTS
• Alicia Maria Whitt, 35, Junction City, for aggravated failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
• Isiah Dominique Devine, 29, 3028 Kimball Ave., for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $6,000.
• Tracee Michelle Kays, 29, Ogden, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
• Tanya Toni Notah, 33, Fort Riley, for DUI and driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Caleb Joaquin Perry, 30, 416 S. Fourth St., for probation violation. Held on $50,000 bond.
• Joshua Adam Jones, 32, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Corondus Sanchez Sims, 22, 1410 Hartman Place No. C13, for probation violation and three counts of failure to appear.
• Austin Kenneth Hamilton, 26, Fort Riley, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Justice Michael Boll, 25, 1532 Harry Road, for battery of a law enforcement officer. Held on $1,000 bond.
• John Lawrence Cotton, Kansas City, Missouri, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Terrell Bernard Brooks, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 338, for aggravated domestic battery, battery, possession of opiate or certain stimulant, intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, and traffic of contraband into a facility.
• Aarion Jacarri Watt, 20, Forty Riley, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Daniel Tyler William, 25, 620 N. 12th St., for violation of a protection order. Held on $1,000 bond.
• Jake Nathaniel Watson Wojahn, 19, 417 Laramie St., for DUI and unlawful use of a driver’s license. Released on $750 bond.
• Henry Steven Googasian, 27, 1031 Quivera Circle, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 23, Wamego, for failure to appear. Held on $6,000 bond.
• William Dale Garner, 19, 1401 Claflin Road, for domestic battery. Released on $1,500 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Caelan Cordes, 19, Lawrence, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawgs Saloon.
• Addison Gehrt, 19, Westmoreland, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 531 N. Manhattan Ave., Dirty Dawgs Saloon.
• Benjamin McDonnal, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 801 Haid Court.
• Zachary Nichols, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 700 block of Kearney Street.
• Zane Kaloupek, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1000 block of Bertrand Street.
• Annabel Quigley, 21, Manhattan, for furnishing alcohol to a minor while at 710 N. Manhattan Ave., 7even 8ight 5ive.
• Andrew Glunt, 19, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 710 N. Manhattan Ave., 7even 8ight 5ive.
• Alexander Martinez, 19, Lawrence, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 809 Bertrand Street.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for forgery at 9:56 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed ESB financial and a 36-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect forged several checks. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $6,000.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 28-year-old woman as the victim and a 31-year-old man as the suspect. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 34-year-old woman as the victim and a 23-year-old man as the suspect. Due to the nature of the crime reported no additional information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, burglary, and battery at 3:12 a.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Eureka Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 58-year-old man as the victim when it was reported he was battered and his Harley Davidson motorcycle and cellphone were stolen by one known suspect and one unknown suspect. The victim was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $10,030. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.