ARRESTS

  • Jayden Antheny Velasco, 18, 2005 Danbury Court, for possession of marijuana, possession or consumption of liquor by a minor and DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Chase Robert Rauch, 19, 728 Brierwood Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
  • Julian Bakari Vann, 31, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Iesha Miranda Smith, 32, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Jadrien Joshua Kenye Williams-Vann, 26, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Marcus Nathaniel Walker, 25, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Brock Edward Newman, 23, 510 Rio Hondo Way No. 305, for assault of a law enforcement officer. Released on $2,000 bond.
  • Devin Alan Siebert, 18, Wamego, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
  • Osvaldo Omar Bigas, 20, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
  • Talliyah Danee Yllan, 20, Junction City, for domestic battery and battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Jason Roy Manis, 45, 850 S. Manhattan Ave., for theft. Released on $500 bond.
  • Charles Ray Newman, 70, Ogden, for driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
  • Fiacre Junior Ishimwe, 23, Fort Riley, for interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Held on $750 bond.
  • Misty Dawn Pankratz, 36, 324 Holly Place, for possession or opiate, narcotic or certainn stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $2,000 bond.
  • John Frederick McKellips Jr., 38, homeless, for possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Held on $1,750 bond.

