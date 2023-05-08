Jayden Antheny Velasco, 18, 2005 Danbury Court, for possession of marijuana, possession or consumption of liquor by a minor and DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
Chase Robert Rauch, 19, 728 Brierwood Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
Julian Bakari Vann, 31, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Iesha Miranda Smith, 32, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Jadrien Joshua Kenye Williams-Vann, 26, Topeka, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Marcus Nathaniel Walker, 25, Junction City, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Brock Edward Newman, 23, 510 Rio Hondo Way No. 305, for assault of a law enforcement officer. Released on $2,000 bond.
Devin Alan Siebert, 18, Wamego, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
Osvaldo Omar Bigas, 20, Wichita, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
Talliyah Danee Yllan, 20, Junction City, for domestic battery and battery. Released on $4,000 bond.
Jason Roy Manis, 45, 850 S. Manhattan Ave., for theft. Released on $500 bond.
Charles Ray Newman, 70, Ogden, for driving while suspended. Released on $1,500 bond.
Fiacre Junior Ishimwe, 23, Fort Riley, for interference with a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Held on $750 bond.
Misty Dawn Pankratz, 36, 324 Holly Place, for possession or opiate, narcotic or certainn stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $2,000 bond.
John Frederick McKellips Jr., 38, homeless, for possession of marijuana and failure to appear. Held on $1,750 bond.
INCIDENTS
Officers
filed a report for felony contribution to a child’s misconduct and aggravated endangering a child at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan. Officers listed a 17-year-old girl as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect gave the victim drugs.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated domestic criminal damage to property, and aggravated child endangerment in Manhattan on Friday. Officers listed a 30-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy as the victims when it was reported a known female suspect hit the 30-year-old victim with her vehicle while he was riding a bicycle, breaking the victim’s glasses. The child was reported to be in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $100. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 4:09 p.m. Friday in the 12000 block of Fairview Church Road in Riley. Officers listed a 43-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy as the victims when it was reported an unknown suspect took a Black Samsung cell phone from the 16-year-old victim’s locker at the high school. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and violation of a court order in Manhattan on Saturday. Officers listed a 22-year-old woman as the victim and a known male as the suspect. Ricky Dunklin, 28, of Manhattan, was arrested in connection. Dunklin was arrested on probable cause offenses of aggravated domestic battery, violate protection order and domestic battery. Dunklin was issued a total bond of $2,000 and was confined at the time of this report. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 10:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Snowbird Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 75-year-old man, Kansas State Bank, and Navy Federal Credit Union as the victims when it was reported a known female suspect took a check from the victim’s mailbox and cashed it at an ATM. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,193.
Officers filed a report for attempted theft of a motor vehicle and burglary at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 3rd Street in Manhattan. Officers listed a 28-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect attempted to steal the victim’s Dodge Stratus by forcing entry and attempting to hotwire the vehicle, causing damage. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 6:42 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan. Officers listed a 25-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke into his residence on a prior date and took multiple items. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,700. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Officers filed a report for domestic violence battery and aggravated assault in Manhattan on Sunday. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a known female suspect scratched the victim and reversed her vehicle toward the victim during an argument. Due to the nature of the crime reported no additional information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. Officers listed a 14-year-old boy as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his orange Polygon dirt/mountain bike. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $700. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash re