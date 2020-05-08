ARRESTS
• Matea Alandre Austin, 21, Topeka, for domestic battery. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Larenzo Marcel Drayton, 27, Topeka, for driving while suspended, aggravated endangering a child, interference with a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and identity theft. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Jason Alex Brown, 22, Scott City, Missouri, for criminal threat. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Mashaun Jay Baker, 34, Junction City, for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Free on $2,000 bond.