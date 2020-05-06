ARRESTS
• Deshaun Tyler Durham, 19, 907 Vattier St. No. 5, for DUI and possession of marijuna. Free with no bond listed.
• Shannon Lavar Bryant, 42, 1023 Yuma St. No. 2, for aggravated domestic battery. Confined on $10,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 56-year-old man reported someone damaged his GMC Canyon, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 330 Thurston St. at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone used a fraudulent license to obtain money from Capitol Federal Savings, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft and unlawful use of a drivers license at 1401 Poyntz Ave. at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $4,000. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
• Tyler Boland, 20, 1300 Marlatt Ave., for possession of marijuana at about 6:43 p.m. Sunday while at 520 Osage St.