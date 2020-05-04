ARRESTS
• Gavin Roman Fondall, 40, Jeanerette, Louisiana, for probation violation. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Rejeff Sebastian, 27, 314 Ridge Drive, for disorderly conduct. Free on $500 bond.
• Tyler Scott Boland, 20, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 107, for failure to appear. Confined on $6,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 23-year-old man reported an unknown person damaged his blue Ford F-150’s interior, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1700 block of Humboldt St. at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone damaged a black Volkswagon Jetta, belonging to a 24-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2500 Farm Bureau Road at about 11:20 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $800. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.