ARRESTS
• Kristina Lorraine Candia Covey, 31, 2001 Green Ave., for DUI. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 19, Ogden, for failure to appear. Confined without bond.
• Taylor Raeann Prockish, 23, 701 N. Ninth St., for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Arron James Flower, 38, Manhattan, for warrant arrest by a law enforcement officer. Free with no bond listed.
• Miguel A. Salazar Lopez, 30, 514 Grainfield St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Andrew Shay Franklin, 19, Ogden, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; battery on a law enforcement officer; traffic contraband in a correctional or care facility; use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body; and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $12,000 bond.
• Alia Doneece Marie Lucas, 23, 700 Fremont St. No .3, for battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Alvin James Mason, 36, 325 N. Ninth St., for violation of offender registration act. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Demercurio, 35, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $1,100 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 42-year-old woman reported someone threw an unknown object at her vehicle while driving past her and damaged her vehicle’s windshield, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property near mile marker 194 on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Randolph at about 12:29 p.m. Friday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A Fort Riley woman was injured after a crash near central Manhattan Friday, according to an RCPD report. Officers responded to a report of an injury crash near the intersection of North 10th and Thurston streets at about 7:07 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Tristan Zane, 24, of Olsburg, had struck a 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Elizabeth Smith, 20, of Ft. Riley, causing it to flip over. Emergency responders took Smith to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of head pain. Police issued Zane a citation for failure to yield right of way at a yield sign.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan at about 10:44 p.m. Friday, listing a 14-year-old girl as the victim and a 15-year-old boy known to her as the suspect. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• A 16-year-old boy reported two people he didn’t know approached him and took his iPhone 6S, a silver and gold ring and a face mask while they were brandishing a firearm, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place at about 4:09 a.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $415. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 28-year-old man and a 44-year-old man reportedly injured each other, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in Manhattan at about 12:51 p.m. Saturday.
• A 22-year-old woman reported someone threw eggs at her vehicle, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 205 S. Broadway St. in Riley at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 20-year-old woman, four 20-year-old men and a 21-year-old man reported someone slashed tires on their vehicles and smashed a windshield on one of their vehicles, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 500 Sunset Ave. at about 6:02 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $4,100. Police refused to identify the victims. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A 26-year-old man reported someone stole his black iPhone 11, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 1723 Colorado St. at about 7:05 p.m. Sunday. Estimated total loss is $500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated sexual battery in Manhattan at about 12:08 a.m. Monday, listing a 23-year-old woman as the victim and a 36-year-old man she knows as the suspect, according to an RCPD report. Because of the nature of the crime reported, no further information will be released.
• A 21-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old man damaged her vehicle and broke out the rear window, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 102 Allen Road at about 2:23 a.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,000. Police refused to identify the victim.