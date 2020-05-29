ARRESTS
• Tyler Leon Meeker, 31, Lawrence, for DUI and driving while suspended. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Troy Dean Journey Sr., 59, 1425 Pierre St., for domestic battery. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Jake Alan Lindsey, 33, 819 Humboldt St., for probation violation. Free on $1,000 bond.
• James Robert Watkins Jr., 38, 3304 Woods Drive, for criminal threat. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Jacob Lee Keeler, 24, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
• Andrew Martin Litke, 37, Manhattan, for failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Kiley Lenore Barnett, 33, Leonardville, for interference with parental custody. Free on $2,500 bond.