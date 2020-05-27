ARRESTS
• Jack Harris Coleman, 24, 825 Osage St., for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Gloria Marie Myles, 22, 313 Northfield Road, for DUI and driving while suspended. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Joshua Kyle Davies, 33, Wamego, for possession of opiates, opium, narcotics or certain stimulants; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; and violation of a protection order. Free on $5,000 bond.
• Chavis Dior Collins, 23, Topeka, for probation violation. Free with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Someone took catalytic converters from two F-350 trucks at Prairie Stone Landscape, according to a Riley County Police Department report.
Officers filed a report for 5661 N 48th St. at about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. Estimated total loss is $1,170.
Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.