ARRESTS
• Ricardo Acosto Phillips, 23, 1401 College Ave. Unit B108, for criminal damage to property. Confined on $1,000 bond.
• Jaon Carlos Delgado, 16, Junction City, for no drivers license and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free with no bond listed.
• Jonathan Scott Cargal, 25, 733 Griffith Drive No. 3, for attempted driving while suspended. Free on $900 bond.
• Sherman Mark Sherin II, 24, 1514 College Ave. Unit D11, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Richard Ramos Jr., 31, 3500 Chippewa Circle, for probation violation. Free on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• A 21-year-old woman reported that someone took her catalytic converter from her vehicle, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Chase Place at about 1:10 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• Someone took a catalytic converter from an ATA bus, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for theft at 5815 Marlatt Ave. at about 2:00 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $1,500. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• A man entered a residence with a firearm without permission, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary at 724 De Hoff Drive at about 3:55 p.m. Monday, a 43-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy as the victims. Police refused to identify the victims.
• A 21-year-old woman reported that a man she knows damaged her iPhone, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan at about 1:10 p.m. Monday. Estimated total loss is $960. Because of the domestic nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.