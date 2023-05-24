TUESDAY
ARRESTS
- Joseph Steven Eustice, 30, Junction City, for two counts of forgery and one count of theft for fraudulently charging Appletech Design and Construction for gas worth about $1,000. Released on $13,000 bond.
- Caesar Ivan Hermosillo, 29, 1630 Humboldt St. No. A, for a probation violation. Held on $10,000 bond.
- Ryan Whitney Irvine, 40, Wamego, for failure to appear in court. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Preston Alan McCollum, 25, Overland Park, two counts of parole violations. Released on $4,000 bond.
- Brandon James Norris, 25, Topeka, one count of a parole violation. Held on $238 bond.
- Aaron Blanton Jr., 18, 1717 Winne Drive, for failure to appear in court. Released on $500 bond.
- Jarod Chandler Petty, 18, 711 Allison Ave. No. 8, for possession of an opiate, opium and narcotic with the intent of using drug paraphernalia. Held on $2,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
- Brian Williams, 22, Fort Riley, cited for driving without a driver’s license and with an open container at about 2:27 a.m. at the block of 1300 Anderson Ave.
INCIDENTS
- Riley County Police reported a theft at about 8 a.m. Monday on the block of 2100 Mackintosh Court. A 63-year-old man reported that a 29-year-old man who was helping him move home items into a moving truck stole three gold watches. The watches are worth about $5,200.
- Riley County Police reported criminal damage at about 10:45 a.m. Monday on the block of 400 S. Third St. Someone damaged the city’s epoxy pebble flooring in the water area at the Blue Earth Plaza for a loss of about $5,000.
WEDNESDAY
ARRESTS
- William Tyler Benner, 21, Ogden, for failure to appear in court at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday. Released on $1,500 bond.
- William Tyler Benner, 21, Ogden, for failure to appear in court at 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Released on $500 bond.
- Saben Thomas Williams, 18, 520 Brooklawn Drive, for a violation of a protective abuse order. Held on $3,000 bond.
- Johnny Bruce Corkins, 51, 2028 Judson St., for violating a protective abuse order, domestic battery, criminal damage to property of more than $1,000, aggravated domestic battery, disorderly conduct and for criminal threat. Transported to Leavenworth County Jail with a $9,500 bond attached to the warrant.
- Joseph Vernon Hodges, 47, homeless, for failure to appear in court. Released without a bond. Released with no bond listed
- James Charles Goodrich Jr., 37, Junction City, for failure to appear in court. Released with no bond listed.
- Richard Charles Goodrum Jr., 27, Junction City, for failure to appear in court. Released with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
- Riley County Police reported criminal usage of a financial card at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A 20-year-old woman said she lost her banking card, which was later used to withdraw about $3,000 from her bank account.
- Riley County Police reported criminal damage to property at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the block of 800 Moro Street. Aggietown Real Estate reported that one of its properties had spray painting of, “what is free?” on its vinyl siding. The damage caused about a $2,000 loss.
- Riley County Police responded to a crash at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Kimball Avenue. Alexa Bell, 20, crashed her 2006 Toyota Corola into William Kennedy, 80, switched lanes in front of Bell north of the exit ramp. Kennedy was transported to Via Christi for shoulder, elbow and hip injuries.
- Riley County Police reported a theft at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the block of 2400 Woodway Drive. A 30-year-old man reported that his yellow 2008 Yamaha WR250 motorcycle was stolen for a loss of about $5,000.
- Riley County Police reported aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property near the intersection of Casement Road and Knox Lane at about 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Two men, 19-years-old and 20-years-old, reported that three cards surrounded their car at Northeast Community Park. An armed man jumped on the hood of the car and punched the hood and windshield as the two victims fled. Although RCPD conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Seth Child and AMherst Roads, the suspect wasn’t found.
- Riley County Police reported a theft at the block of 500 North 5th St. at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man reported that his black 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was stolen, with about a $2,500 loss.