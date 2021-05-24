ARRESTS
• Wehner Rodriguez, 22, 2041 Beck St., for failure to appear. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Dania Amanda Decoteau, 37, 1005 Osage St. No. 1, for possession of marijuana and interference with a law enforcement officer. Confined on $2,000 bond.
• Ronnie Dwain Booher, 43, Riley, for violation of a protection order. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Eric Jon Snyder, 51, 4904 Lake Course Circle Unit E, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.
• Zachary Aaron Franklin, 26, Ogden, for probation violation. Confined on $15,000 bond.
• Tahjai Alixhandir Gamble, 21, 2131 Prairie Field Place, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Desie Martez Chatfield, 40, Manhattan, for possession of marijuana and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Leeroy Randy Sanchez, 32, 726 Bertrand St., for two counts of uniform criminal extradition act. Confined without bond.
• Brett Michael Herman Matheu, 35, Randolph, for giving a worthless check. Free on $2,500 bond.
• Peter William Heier, 38, 417 Fremont St. No. 5, for probation violation. Confined on $750 bond.
• Angelina Vy Layfield, 20, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• John Hunter Layfield, 20, 501 Stone Drive No. 1216, for domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property. Free on $2,000 bond.
• Taylor Nicole Reyes, 26, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 338, for driving while a habitual violator and driving while suspended. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Phillip L. Engert, 84, 3030 Sunnyside Drive, for four counts of failure to appear. Free on $1,213 bond.
• Jordan Dominic Zimmerman, 23, 1007 Pottawatomie Court, for theft of property or services and burglary. Confined on $3,000 bond.
• Hailey Kendal Saber, 19, 300 N. Fifth St. No. 4G, for domestic battery. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Narianna Dachelle Williams, 23, Ogden, for failure to appear. Free on $10,000 bond.
• Marianna Alexa Leonard, 26, El Paso, Texas, for driving while suspended. Free on $810 bond.
• Sergio Antonio Estrada Moreno, 31, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 297, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,500 bond.
• Gary Keith Bouck Jr., 47, 429 Leavenworth St., for failure to appear. Exceptionally cleared.
INCIDENTS
• A 72-year-old woman reported someone had stolen a yellow Hustler Raptor zero turn lawn mower from a shed, according to a Riley County Police Department report. Officers filed a report for burglary at 7927 Baldwin Park Rd. in Leonardville at about 3:58 p.m. Saturday. Estimated total loss is $4,276. Police refused to identify the victim. Police ask that anyone with information contact the RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 could result in a cash reward up to $1,000.
• A 41-year-old man reported a 24-year-old man waved a gun in his face, according to an RCPD report. Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 313 Seventh St. in Ogden at about 10:22 p.m. Sunday. Police refused to identify the victim.