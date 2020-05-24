ARRESTS
• Devonte Reshawn White, 26, Chapman, for racing on highways. Free on $500 bond.
• Matthew Leon Thommen, 27, Topeka, for battery and interference with a law enforcement officer. Free on $750 bond.
• Alize Deyonce Elizabe Rhodeman, 21, 501 Stone Drive No. 1209, for probation violation. Free on $1,500 bond.
• Joseph Lester Fountain, 50, Westmoreland, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $10,000 bond.
• Ashanti Lashay Hernandez, 28, 305 Allen Road, for probation violation. Confined on $500 bond.
• Christine Nicole Lundberg, 35, Ogden, for parole violation. Confined without bond.
• Russell Luis Allen Jr., 38, Topeka, for probation violation. Confined without bond.
• Alysia Tashuan Majette, 26, Olathe, for breach of privacy. Free with no bond listed.