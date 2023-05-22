ARRESTS
• Mariah Saybree Deters, 23, 1933 Beck St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Trent Vondez Goines, 28, 2505 Buttonwood Drive, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Jessika Kandace Erickson, 32, 2220 Northview Drive, for DUI. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Ryan Allen Larson, 21, 3125 Lundin Drive No. 3, for failure to appear. Held on $500 bond.
• Daron Marsean Island Jones, 21, 2400 Himes Road, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
• Braden Andrew Cook, 26, St. George, for DUI. Held on $750 bond.
• Jonathan Smith Romero, 29, 315 N. Juliette Ave., for fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer and DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Timothy Clark Jefferies, 33, 2521 Stagg Hill Road, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
• Ayden Kristopher Bath, 19, 1125 Ratone St., for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
• Liberto Rey Rodriguez Jr., 44, 1322 Baehr Place, for domestic battery. Held on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for burglary and theft at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Pillsbury Drive in Manhattan. Energy Center Manhattan Pool was listed as the victim when it was reported multiple miscellaneous pool items including pumps, filters, valves, a ladder deck, a spa vacuum, and more were stolen totaling around $13,700. It was also reported the catalytic converters from five vehicles on the property were cut off and stolen along with one diesel particulate filter for an approximate total loss of $6,000. It is unknown at this time if the two crimes are related. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at noon Friday near the intersection of Bluemont Avenue and N. Ninth Street in Manhattan. After arriving on scene, officers found a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Danae Cartright, 20, of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Miranda Idleman, 38, also of Manhattan, that was stopped on Bluemont Avenue facing east waiting to turn north onto N. Ninth Street. Cartright was transported to Via Christi for treatment of a head contusion and was later released. Cartright was also issued a citation for inattentive driving.
• Brian Cottrell, 36, of Manhattan was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Friday on his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. This warrant stems from an original charge of interference with a law enforcement officer. During his arrest, Cottrell was found to be in possession of marijuana, meth, opiate pills and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Riley County Jail for his probation violation warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of an opiate, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains confined with a total bond of $16,000.
• Elizabeth Parker, 37, of Junction City was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Friday on her Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation. This warrant stems from an original charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance. Parker remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $7,500.
• Tavian Garrett, 26, of Junction City was arrested at 5 p.m. Friday for violation of the offender registration act after failing to fulfill his required duties for offender registration. Garrett was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
• Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and aggravated assault at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of N. Manhattan Avenue in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were listed as both the victims and suspects when it was reported the 30-year-old came into the 43-year-old’s home and urinated on his internet router and the 43-year-old threatened the 30-year-old with a brick. Both were issued criminal trespasses from each other’s residences.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan. A 66-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his custom-built trailer with a black metal frame, wooden deck, and tandem axle with four wheels was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,050. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Tony Hoover, 30, of Manhattan was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Saturday for domestic battery after officers responded to a call that Hoover had attacked a 31-year-old woman known to him. Officers also arrested Hoover on his two Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear stemming from an original charge of burglary, and probation violation stemming from original charges of aggravated burglary and possession of stolen property, and two Manhattan Municipal Court warrants for driving while suspended and motion to revoke parole for theft. Hoover remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $14,750.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery at 8:54 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of N. Sixth Street in Manhattan. A 52-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 32-year-old man known to him held him down at knifepoint and tried to stab him.
• Zacarias Boyd, 22, of Manhattan was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Sunday on his Geary County District Court warrant for probation violation and released to Geary County.
• Officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Tabor Valley Road. A 62-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported three of his cars’ windows were broken out with rocks. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.